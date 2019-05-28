Father of man killed in Hays Co shooing: 'We want the truth'

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. This home on South Plum Creek Road was identified by multiple neighbors as the place where Hays County Sheriff's investigators conducted an investigation after a man was found a quarter-mile away, shot in a car Saturday morning.

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — There were moments when it was just a normal conversation between a grieving father and a reporter. Then there were moments Bill Kellas hid his face in his hands and sobbed.

“He’s not here anymore," Kellas said. "We can never talk to him. Nobody has the right to do this to someone."

As news article of his son's death spread across social media and the nation, the past two days has consumed Kellas with fielding dozens of phone calls and "a hundred" messages from his son's friends.

Kellas' son, Matt, was shot and killed Saturday morning.

(Courtesy: Bill Kellas )

Someone found the 35-year-old sitting in a car with multiple gunshot wounds and covered with blood. The person who found him called 911 and tried to talk to the dying man.

"All he said was he wanted water," one of Kellas' friends told KXAN. The friend asked not to be identified yet. That friend had spoken with the man who found Kellas Saturday at the corner of South Plum Creek Road and Grist Mill Road.

Someone from the Hays County Sheriff's Office spoke with Bill Kellas Saturday to tell him his son was dead. Kellas said he hasn't heard anything from investigators since, “All we want is an accounting of what really happened. And, we want the truth,” Kellas told KXAN.

Kellas revealed new details in the case to KXAN Monday night. Kellas found out the car his son died belonged to a woman who'd loaned Matt Kellas her car Saturday so he could go pick up clothes he'd left at a house on South Plum Creek Road.

The woman who owned the car told Bill Kellas investigators took her phone and at least one computer from her home following the shooting.

Neighbors who live near the South Plum Creek home told KXAN clothes were thrown out along the ditch just outside the gate at the home Friday. One neighbor said she noticed the top of fence posts at the home were painted purple within "the last few days." That woman told KXAN she is scheduled to interview with sheriff's investigators Tuesday about what she saw at the home the day before the shooting.

Several fence posts around the South Plum Creek Road home were painted purple. A large piece of plywood nailed to the outside of the home also had " no trespassing " sprayed on it in purple paint.

Purple paint is one way a landowner in Texas can meet the legal standard for properly notifying someone the property is a no trespassing zone. The "purple law" is part of the criminal trespass section of the Texas Penal code.

That house is the place neighbors identified as where Hays County investigators appeared to be processing a crime scene Saturday. It's also the house where Kellas' friend--whom we agreed to not identify at this point--went Saturday after finding out his friend was dead.

At some point after Hays County investigators got the call about the body in the car, the sheriff's office got a call from a woman claiming that "a male subject attempted to break into her residence and she discharged a firearm at him," according to a sheriff's press release issued Saturday night.

The sheriff's office did not identify the woman by name in the press release.

Kellas' family and friends identified the woman, but we have not been able to confirm the name with investigators. Bill Kellas told KXAN his son knew the woman for more than 15 years and that his son had lived at the South Plum Creek Road home at some point in the past.

KXAN made attempts to speak with someone at the Hays County Sheriff's Office Monday, but sheriff's Lieutenant Todd Riffe told KXAN in an email, "I am not available this afternoon." Riffe has not yet responded to questions submitted to him by email Monday evening.

We don't know whether anyone has been charged in the shooting or whether investigators have determined the shooting was in self-defense. The press release issued by the sheriff's office two days ago showed the investigation was ongoing at that time.