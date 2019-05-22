Investigations

20+ peace officers accused of sex crimes in recent years traded their badges for little jail time

By:
Posted: May 22, 2019 / 12:01 PM CDT / Updated: May 22, 2019 / 12:01 PM CDT

KXAN's analysis found at least 20 cases of sex crimes, including crimes against children, that led to permanent surrenders of peace officer licenses. The crimes included aggravated sexual assaults, child sexual assaults, indecent exposure, endangering children and improper and invasive visual recording.

Explore some of the sex crime cases

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Investigations Stories

Trending Video

  • CapMetro experiences surge in ridership since Cap Remap, more frequent buses

    CapMetro experiences surge in ridership since Cap Remap, more frequent buses

  • US closes McAllen facility after migrant death; many found to have 'high fevers'

    US closes McAllen facility after migrant death; many found to have 'high fevers'

  • Heated confrontations, last-minute hustle revives dead mental health overhaul bill

    Heated confrontations, last-minute hustle revives dead mental health overhaul bill

  • Bartenders file lawsuit against four Sixth Street bars, claim they weren't paid enough

    Bartenders file lawsuit against four Sixth Street bars, claim they weren't paid enough

  • Bill passed in Texas House could save Lions Municipal golf coursse

    Bill passed in Texas House could save Lions Municipal golf coursse

  • Texas bill could give honky-tonks, live music venues a boost from alcohol tax dollars

    Texas bill could give honky-tonks, live music venues a boost from alcohol tax dollars

  • New Convention Center? The biggest, most expensive option may be on the table

    New Convention Center? The biggest, most expensive option may be on the table

  • Thriving job market forces employers to get creative with new hires

    Thriving job market forces employers to get creative with new hires

  • Mental health overhaul bill shot down by north Texas Republican

    Mental health overhaul bill shot down by north Texas Republican

  • Investigators search for driver of 18-wheeler in hit and run death

    Investigators search for driver of 18-wheeler in hit and run death

  • Texas DPS honors troopers who have died in line of duty

    Texas DPS honors troopers who have died in line of duty

  • Beware of fake cash - Austin businesses report receiving "play money"

    Beware of fake cash - Austin businesses report receiving "play money"

  • Texas House gives initial approval to school safety bill

    Texas House gives initial approval to school safety bill

  • Senate approves bill to end mobile voting in Texas

    Senate approves bill to end mobile voting in Texas

  • City of Austin investigating vehicle booting issues under new regulations

    City of Austin investigating vehicle booting issues under new regulations

  • UT Austin Dell Medical school holds "State of our Schools" event

    UT Austin Dell Medical school holds "State of our Schools" event

  • Williamson County votes to keep agreement with 'Live PD' production company

    Williamson County votes to keep agreement with 'Live PD' production company

  • Terry Miles sentenced to life in prison in 2017 kidnapping of Round Rock girls

    Terry Miles sentenced to life in prison in 2017 kidnapping of Round Rock girls

  • Nurse helps save a San Marcos PD officer while driving on I-35

    Nurse helps save a San Marcos PD officer while driving on I-35

  • Program offers free rides for jury duty participants

    Program offers free rides for jury duty participants

  • Texas Public Policy Foundation testifies in opposition to HB 2806

    Texas Public Policy Foundation testifies in opposition to HB 2806

  • Pat Green testifies in support of HB 2806

    Pat Green testifies in support of HB 2806

  • Congress pushing for Trump trade deal amid lingering concerns

    Congress pushing for Trump trade deal amid lingering concerns

  • PRESS CONFERENCE: Prosecutors comment on Terry Miles sentence

    PRESS CONFERENCE: Prosecutors comment on Terry Miles sentence

  • Teen filmmaker challenges class rank system as dangerous for students' mental health

    Teen filmmaker challenges class rank system as dangerous for students' mental health

  • Terry Miles to learn fate after conviction in kidnapping of Round Rock sisters

    Terry Miles to learn fate after conviction in kidnapping of Round Rock sisters

  • UT officials meet with bike safety group to discuss future of San Jacinto Blvd.

    UT officials meet with bike safety group to discuss future of San Jacinto Blvd.

  • Your doorbell cam can help catch criminals in Williamson County

    Your doorbell cam can help catch criminals in Williamson County

  • First-grader views pornographic pictures on Eanes ISD iPad in class

    First-grader views pornographic pictures on Eanes ISD iPad in class

  • Going from downtown to ABIA without any traffic is in CapMetro's long term plan

    Going from downtown to ABIA without any traffic is in CapMetro's long term plan

  • Williamson County may end agreement with 'Live PD' production company

    Williamson County may end agreement with 'Live PD' production company

  • With future focus on Austin, Delta opens Sky Lounge at ABIA

    With future focus on Austin, Delta opens Sky Lounge at ABIA

  • Texas close to ensuring a rape case doesn't end without a DNA test

    Texas close to ensuring a rape case doesn't end without a DNA test

  • Grassroots coalition makes plea to preserve historical Palm School Monday

    Grassroots coalition makes plea to preserve historical Palm School Monday

  • Lawmakers stall in session while time runs out in Austin

    Lawmakers stall in session while time runs out in Austin

  • U.S. Navy Sailors to be extradited to Hays Co. in 2018 sex assault of woman in San Marcos

    U.S. Navy Sailors to be extradited to Hays Co. in 2018 sex assault of woman in San Marcos

  • Is a college degree worth owing thousands in student loans?

    Is a college degree worth owing thousands in student loans?

  • Robert F. Smith speaks at UT Austin

    Robert F. Smith speaks at UT Austin

  • In-Depth: Student Loans

    In-Depth: Student Loans

  • Tips for staying safe in the summer heat

    Tips for staying safe in the summer heat

  • FULL PRESS CONFERENCE: Effort to save historical Palm School in Austin

    FULL PRESS CONFERENCE: Effort to save historical Palm School in Austin

  • Georgetown ISD converting one-fourth of bus fleet to propane power

    Georgetown ISD converting one-fourth of bus fleet to propane power

  • Austin ISD leaders to talk to parents about new sex ed curriculum this week
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Austin ISD leaders to talk to parents about new sex ed curriculum this week

  • CapMetro asks public for feedback on Project Connect Blue Line

    CapMetro asks public for feedback on Project Connect Blue Line

  • Family Vacations

    Family Vacations

  • Scooter tours aim to warm Austinites up to ways of getting around without cars

    Scooter tours aim to warm Austinites up to ways of getting around without cars

  • 4 tornadoes reported in West Texas, same storm system

    4 tornadoes reported in West Texas, same storm system

  • 'Evil did not win': Sutherland Springs church unveils new sanctuary after mass shooting

    'Evil did not win': Sutherland Springs church unveils new sanctuary after mass shooting

  • Working life-sized Bugatti made out of Lego

    Working life-sized Bugatti made out of Lego

  • Remote island gets covered in plastic

    Remote island gets covered in plastic

  • Middle school chefs compete to add pasta recipes to AISD menus

    Middle school chefs compete to add pasta recipes to AISD menus

  • Game of Thrones comes to an end after 10 years
    Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Game of Thrones comes to an end after 10 years

  • First elementary school takes part in AI program with Microsoft

    First elementary school takes part in AI program with Microsoft

  • Teen graduates from high school and Harvard at same time

    Teen graduates from high school and Harvard at same time

  • Man shot in Pflugerville, police searching for suspect

    Man shot in Pflugerville, police searching for suspect

  • Man killed crossing Interstate 35 near Wells Branch

    Man killed crossing Interstate 35 near Wells Branch

  • State of Texas: The final push to keep promises at the Capitol

    State of Texas: The final push to keep promises at the Capitol

  • Candlelight vigil remembers Santa Fe victims on anniversary of shooting
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Candlelight vigil remembers Santa Fe victims on anniversary of shooting

  • Google Docs being used for cyberbullying

    Google Docs being used for cyberbullying

  • Protesters, counter-protesters turn out for US Rep. Illhan Omar Iftar appearance

    Protesters, counter-protesters turn out for US Rep. Illhan Omar Iftar appearance

More Stories

Trending Gallery

Delta Sky Club opens at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport
Delta Sky Club opens at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

Delta Sky Club opens at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

Photo Galleries /

Trending Stories

Don't Miss