INTERVIEW: Michael McCaul on Trump’s “red line” for military action against Iran

A week after a drone attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities, President Trump announced the deployment of U.S. troops to the Middle East in a press conference on Friday.

While the Trump administration blames Iran for the attack, President Trump will not order a military strike at this time.

Republican Leader of the Foreign Affairs Committee Michael McCaul sat down with KXAN to talk about his appearance at the Texas Tribune Festival next week and how the White House is dealing with the situation in Saudi Arabia.

The Congressman said he thinks the Trump administration has shown restraint and a thoughtful approach in dealing with Iran.

“I know, having been personally in the White House, the President said he has no interest in creating a new war in the Middle East,” McCaul said. “He’s more interested in winding them down.”

McCaul said the president is looking to negotiate a better deal than the Iran deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

“That (deal) would be a nuclear-free Iran without ballistic missile capability and without a terror organization,” McCaul said. “That is ideally the end result everybody is hoping for.”

The plan is to work with European partners and the United Nations Security Council to find a peaceful resolution, but McCaul also said they will not tolerate Iran’s aggression.

“I think the red line here is if any American soldier is killed, that’s a red line for the president,” McCaul said. “And another red line is if Iran continues their nuclear capabilities such to deliver a nuclear weapon that would be a red line as well.”

McCaul will be a part of a panel called The Threat Assessment at the Texas Tribune Festival later this week. The conversation will focus on past and present threats to the nation with former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson.

The event is free and open to the public, and it will take place Saturday on Congress Ave.