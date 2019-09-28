INTERVIEW: Chip Roy on impeachment inquiry and the Freedom Caucus playbook

AUSTIN (KXAN) – From presidential candidates to policymakers, people will be sharing ideas to shape the future of our country are in downtown Austin for the final day of the Texas Tribune Festival. The event features discussions with ideas from across the political spectrum.

One person joining today’s event is Republican Congressman Chip Roy. He represents District 21, which covers parts of Austin, San Antonio, and the Hill Country.

Roy is taking part in an event called the “Playbook Exchange with Members of the House Freedom Caucus.” The congressman spoke on KXAN News Today about the event, and about his thoughts on the impeachment inquiry underway on Capitol Hill.

When asked about the current impeachment inquiry against President Trump, Roy believes both sides need to slow down and look at things as they come out.

“Keep in mind there is a lot of politics behind this, there are a lot of people who would love to see the President removed from office and have been targeting him for a long time,” said Roy. “So we should be objective about this and do our job.”