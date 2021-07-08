VIDEO: Team of 4 sets world record with 1.3-mile highline walk across Arctic peaks

SWEDEN (KXAN) — In the Swedish Laplands, four brave German highliners set a world record July 3.

The team spent two days setting up a 1.3-mile cable to walk across almost 2,000 feet in the air. All four members made it successfully, according to Reuters.

“I just focused on being very slow, being extremely clean and just reaching the end,” Quirin Herterich, who was the first team member to cross the line, told Reuters. Lukas Irmler, Ruben Langer and Friedi Kuehne then followed.

The highliners wore GPS trackers to help track and verify the distance. The valley they crossed is inside the Arctic Circle and is in sunlight 24 hours per day this time of year.