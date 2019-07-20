Veteran Hong Kong actor Simon Yam stabbed at event in China

FILE – In this file photo taken Sunday, April 3, 2016, Hong Kong actor Simon Yam poses on the red carpet of the Hong Kong Film Awards in Hong Kong. Yam was stabbed Saturday, July 20, 2019 while attending an event in southern China. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)

BEIJING (AP) — Veteran Hong Kong actor Simon Yam was stabbed in the stomach Saturday while attending an event in southern China, with police saying his injuries were not life-threatening. The motive was unclear.

A suspect was detained following the attack in the Zhongshan Huoju Development Zone in Guangdong province, police said.

The 64-year-old actor underwent a minor operation at a hospital in Zhongshan city, his manager Lester Mo said.

“He was stabbed in the tummy area and also got a cut on his right hand,” Mo said.

He was still being treated for injuries to the four fingers of his right hand.

Yam, who is also known by his Chinese name Yam Tat-wah, has appeared in more than 125 movies and 40 television series. He played the villain Chen Lo in the 2003 Hollywood film “Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life.”