AUSTIN (KXAN) — University of Texas Austin Professor Wendy Hunter interviewed on KXAN to provide more insight one day after supporters of former right-wing President Jair Bolsanero’s supporters stormed Congress, the supreme court and presidential palace.

Many of Bolosonaro’s supporters said they wanted the Brazilian army to restore the far-right Bolsonaro to power and oust the newly inaugurated leftist president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, according to the Associated Press.

Also on Monday, police broke down a pro-Bolsonaro encampment outside a military building and detained some 1,200 people there, the justice ministry’s press office told The Associated Press. The federal police press office said the force already plans to indict roughly 1,000 people.

Hunter spoke with KXAN and gave more insight into the situation Monday.

“There really have been months of insistence prior to the election, even, that the electronic voting system would be rigged against Bolsonaro, of course, without proof,” Hunter said.

She said Bolsonaro was just narrowly defeated, however.

There ended up only being 1.8 percentage points between the victor Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Bolsonaro, Hunter said.