AUSTIN (KXAN) -- On Friday, Texas Senator Ted Cruz took aim at critical race theory -- the much-derided school-age teaching about America's history of racism -- calling the set of teachings "every bit as racist as Klansmen in white sheets."

In an appearance at the Faith and Freedom Coalition Road to Majority Conference in Duluth, Georgia, Republican Cruz condemned CRT, according to The Hill, telling attendees it teaches students that "all white people are racist."