SXSW: How one attendee is helping those in Ukraine

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Many in Austin are still continuing to help those in Ukraine.

A South by Southwest attendee is helping others support Ukrainians. Yurij Riphyak with Save the Life of a Ukrainian Soldier runs a business out of California now, but still has family and friends back home fighting for their lives and country.

Riphyak made a banner with a QR code directing people to donate to the country’s civil defense fund.

“How much everyone is trying to help, I think that’s the most important thing. The force of good, it’s how it works through uniting people,” said Riphyak.

Riphyak said he came to the festival hoping to find somewhere to put his sign and saw the large Ukrainian flag at Native Bar and Cafe.

After speaking with people, Riphyak said everyone there was glad to help him with his goal.