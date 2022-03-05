List: Charities supporting Ukrainians vetted by the BBB

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Better Business Bureau has put together a list of charities that are supporting Ukrainians as Russia continues to wage war against its neighbor.
Here are charities that have met the BBB Standards for Charity Accountability.
- The Alight response team of humanitarian and emergency response workers has been deployed to Poland to help refugees from Ukraine, according to its website.
- American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee is providing Ukrainian’s essentials, coordinating displaced evacuees and helping with the emergency response, according to its website.
- Americares Foundation says they’re delivering aid to families in the form of medical teams, medicine and relief supplies, according to their website.
- CARE USA says they are providing water, food and hygiene kits to the most vulnerable in Ukraine.
- Catholic Relief Services is in bordering countries providing shelter, meals, hygiene supplies, transport to safe areas, among other responses.
- Creating Healthier Communities is helping funnel money to Doctors Without Borders, Samaritan’s Purse, CARE and Save the Children, according to their website.
- Direct Relief is sending medical support, from oxygen concentrators to critical care medicine. It is also working to offer longer-term aid to people displaced by the war, according to its website.
- Episcopal Relief & Development is providing cash, blankets and hygiene supplies to people fleeing Ukraine.
- Heart to Heart International is working to deliver hygiene kits and medical supplies along with sending its response team to support refugees.
- GlobalGiving is focused on helping the most vulnerable, including children, according to its website.
- International Medical Corps has teams in Ukraine providing emergency care to people fleeing the war, its website says.
- International Rescue Committee is providing aid to displaced families.
- MAP International is sending emergency health kits with essential medicine and supplies, along with disaster kits, to Ukraine.
- Matthew 25: Ministries is shipping humanitarian aid and conflict relief to Ukraine, according to its website. You can also donate through the mail.
- Medical Teams International is shipping medical supplies and field crews to the area.
- Mennonite Central Committee is assisting people who are displaced.
- Mercy Corps is on the ground in Romania and Poland, according to its website. They are still working to figure out what people need most but say it will likely be emergency cash, food and water.
- Operation USA is also working to figure out how they can best serve Ukrainians, according to its website. They say they will target priority supplies on the ground.
- Salvation Army is working to help with food, shelter and spiritual care, according to its website.
- Save the Children is delivering aid to kids and their families specifically.
- United Methodist Committee on Relief says its in coordination with humanitarian groups in the area and working to determine how to best respond.
- United States Association for UNHCR is helping refugees navigate their escape from Ukraine.
The BBB list of organizations can be found on the BBB website.