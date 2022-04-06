AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s hard to miss what a central Austin business is doing to show its support for Ukraine.

A large Ukrainian flag now flies above the First Texas Honda dealership at 3400 Steck Ave. Drivers will notice the billowing blue and yellow flag on the east side of North MoPac Expressway.

KXAN requested information Wednesday from the owners of First Texas Honda about their flag, when it went on display and how long it will remain on the flagpole. However, no one responded to share those details yet. This story will be updated once more information is shared.

In recent weeks, similar displays have popped up across Austin. Blue and yellow lights illuminated several Austin landmarks, including the Circuit of the Americas, to stand with the Ukrainian people after the Russian invasion there. Additionally, local business owners took part in efforts to raise relief funds by doing things like starting a special candle line, painting custom portraits and donating restaurant proceeds.

A group of Ukrainian people living in Austin also started collecting donated medical supplies at two local restaurants in the hopes they can save lives in Ukraine.

The U.S. announced Tuesday it will send up to $100 million in additional military aid to Ukraine, as Russia’s invasion of the country persists. The money will go toward Javelin anti-armor systems, according to Pentagon press secretary John Kirby. The U.S. has provided Ukraine with more than $1.7 billion since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began in late February.