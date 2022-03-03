Austinites launch Ukraine refugee relief website while on vacation in Poland

AUSTIN, TEXAS (KXAN) — A trip that started as a vacation for two northwest Austin residents has now become a mission to help Ukrainian refugees.

Alexander Prokopyev and Jerry Lai are neighbors. For Jerry’s 40th birthday, the two decided to fly to Poland for a mountain retreat.

The day after Alex and Jerry arrived in Poland, Russia invaded Ukraine.

Alexander and Jerry originally ventured to the mountains of Poland for a nature getaway. Now, they’re leading relief efforts in Warsaw, Poland. Courtesy: Jerry Lai

Alexander, originally being from Ukraine, couldn’t sit back and watch as destruction unfolded in his home country.

“We were scrolling through a lot of online forums. We quickly realized that is was somewhat disorganized,” said Jerry Lai. “There’s a lot of pages and for someone offering to help, they can easily get lost in the pages of comments.”

Alexander is a software engineer and Jerry runs a payment processing company called Quantum Electronic payments. The two used their tech skills to launch a centralized refugee relief website.

“Our original plan was to go to the mountains of Poland and enjoy the nature.” Little did these #Austin residents know the #RussianUkrainianWar would launch on their trip. In 24 hours the two launched a #centralized refugee relief website. https://t.co/ydZYWh5vhi @KXAN_News pic.twitter.com/BEpgcaNrAl — Kaitlyn Karmout (@Kaitlyn_karmout) March 3, 2022

“The website is able to collect volunteers with the services they’re able to offer such as transportation and temporary housing, possible medical services in the future,” said Lai.

The site gives volunteers the option to either provide a place to stay or transportation.

As the website builds up resources, Jerry and Alex are boots on the ground in Warsaw connecting with volunteers and refugees.

Quantum Electronic Payments plans to match donations that come in by $100,000. Eventually, the site will provide an opportunity for people to donate.

Everfree, a nonprofit organization that accelerates freedom for human trafficking survivors around the world, is also assisting in the Ukraine Refugee Relief effort on the site.