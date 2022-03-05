Austin-area restaurants raise money for Ukraine relief efforts

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-area restaurants teamed up Saturday to help raise money for humanitarian relief in Ukraine. More than a dozen locations took part in the campaign “Dine With Ukraine.”

“While it doesn’t feel like individually we can do a whole lot, collectively when we come together, we can,” said Mo Pittle, owner of JewBoy Burgers. His restaurant was one of many to participate.

Organized by the Instagram account, Austin Food Adventures, the effort reserved a portion of sales and 100-percent of donations for Save The Children. The organization delivers humanitarian aid to children and their families in Ukraine. Its website says its been operating since 2014.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to do a little good here today, while helping people gain a little weight in Austin,” Pittle told KXAN.