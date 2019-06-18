UK man fined for hurling milkshake at Brexiteer Nigel Farage

FILE – In this Sunday, May 26, 2019 file photo, Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage speaks to the media in Southampton, England. A 32-year-old man has been sentenced to community service for dousing pro-Brexit politician Nigel Farage with a milkshake. Paul Crowther pleaded guilty Tuesday, June 18 to common assault and criminal damage. District Judge Bernard Begley called the stunt an “act of crass stupidity motivated by your political views” and ordered Crowther to do 150 hours of volunteer work and pay Farage 350 pounds ($438) in damages. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, file)

LONDON (AP) — A 32-year-old man has been sentenced to community service for dousing pro-Brexit politician Nigel Farage with a milkshake.

Paul Crowther pleaded guilty Tuesday to common assault and criminal damage. He said he regretted throwing the banana-and-salted caramel shake at the Brexit Party leader.

Farage was campaigning for European Parliament elections in the northeast England city of Newcastle when the milkshake hit him and dripped down his suit.

District Judge Bernard Begley called Crowther’s May 20 stunt an “act of crass stupidity motivated by your political views.” He ordered Crowther to do 150 hours of volunteer work and pay Farage 350 pounds ($438) in damages.

Milkshakes have become an unlikely political weapon in Britain. Other politicians and other people with visible profiles, including far-right activist Tommy Robinson, have been pelted with the ice cream beverages.