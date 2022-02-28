‘They can die at any moment’: Austin company founders in Ukraine try to help employees

AUSTIN (KXAN) — “During the weekend, me, my mom, my sister, we went to gather the bottles … and we were just like making those Molotov cocktails,” said Sofia Vyshnevska.

It’s an entirely different reality than just a few months ago, when she and her tech company cofounder, Dan Hnatkovskyy, were operating Propertymate from a co-working space on Comal Street.

Both traveled to Lviv, a city in western Ukraine, for different reasons earlier this year.

“Even back then I was thinking like, ‘You should stay here,'” Hnatkovskyy recalled thinking when he left Austin a few weeks ago.

Neither of them have made it back since.

Their website matches home buyers in Austin, Dallas and Houston with new construction homes in their budget.

“It’s ironic,” Hnatkovskyy said. “When we were starting the company, we believe that that’s like one of the solutions to solve housing crisis, and what we do in Ukraine right now, we’re helping refugees and people from our team to find a place where they can stay overnight just … to live through the night.”

Propertymate founders Sofia Vyshnevska and Dan Hnatkovskyy are currently in Lviv, a city in western Ukraine, as the Russian invasion is underway. They’re trying to relocate employees in other parts of the country to Lviv. (Courtesy: Propertymate)

He said about half their employees are in Ukraine, and around six are in the most dangerous areas of eastern Ukraine right now.

The cofounders said they started asking employees to relocate to Lviv from central and eastern Ukraine, but not all of them were able to do so before the invasion began.

“In the morning, we realized that, like everyone [is] in danger, like they can die at any moment,” Hnatkovskyy said. “Our UI designer, Maria, she’s still in Kyiv. She sleeps in bomb shelter every night.”

He and Vyshnevska are trying to get those employees to Lviv, where they believe is the safest part of the country right now.

“I think that there is no place in Ukraine right now that could be safe,” Vyshnevska said. “But more or less like we do not sleep in the bomb shelters.”

Hnatkovskyy said normally Lviv has roughly the same population as Austin, but he thinks it may have doubled in size with refugees and displaced people from other areas.

“The last couple days were like, incredibly stressful, because we are still expecting people to come to Lviv,” he said. “We left our homes to our teammates, we moved in with parents, and we’re trying just like to arrange place to live for everyone.”

“That’s the hell: Children are dying, like civilians are dying,” Vyshnevska said.

They said many in Lviv are living in shared spaces like schools and even parking lots.

Hnatkovskyy and Vyshnevska said they hear the voices of support in Austin, where protesters have been gathering at the Capitol on and off since Thursday.

“We want to thank everyone who is going on protest, who is speaking out loud to authorities, who is supporting Ukraine right now,” he said. “We see everything, and it gives us strength and motivation to fight harder.”

He said he hopes NATO hears their plea for help and protection.

The cofounders said their U.S. team has helped keep Propertymate active with no disruptions, and they don’t plan to rejoin their Austin team until everyone in Ukraine is safe.

“We still can help people in U.S. to find new construction homes, but at the same time, we are helping people and our team here in Ukraine to just to survive and go through this horrible invasion,” Vyshnevksa said.

That means, for now, she’ll continue to make Molotov cocktails, and her friends will keep buying medicine in Lviv to donate and transfer to Kyiv.

“I’m just really proud to be a Ukrainian right now,” she said.

“We just understand that there might be no tomorrow,” Hnatkovskyy said.

The team has highlighted a list of groups they said have been helping on the ground in Ukraine. You can find them on their website.

Austin-founded company, Dell, also has employees in Ukraine.

“Our top priority, at this time, is supporting our Ukrainian team members as they attempt to relocate to a safe and secure environment,” said spokesperson Talia Hill. “We are closely monitoring this situation and are working with employees to address their personal or family situations.”

Hill did not elaborate on how many of their employees are in Ukraine or their current safety status.