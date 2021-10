HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) -- A school administrator was shot and is in the hospital after a 25-year-old former student armed with a large rifle, fired shots inside a school through the locked front door of a school in southwest Houston.

The administrator is hospitalized and in serious condition, while the suspect surrendered and is in custody after police responded to the shooting at a YES Prep Southwest Secondary on Friday afternoon, according to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner.