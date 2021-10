DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — It's been two months since Christian Lita and Adele Seger Lita's dog, Tupac, went missing. Since, the couple has spent thousands of dollars on missing pet signage plastered throughout Dripping Springs in an attempt to alert fellow residents.

A few weeks after his disappearance, signs began disappearing, torn down from poles, posting sites and even parts of their private property without notice. The process has left the couple gutted and looking for answers, and potential solutions, on how to streamline resources or regulations on sign postings for families with missing pets.