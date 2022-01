(AP/KXAN) — Despite a "news" article circulating on social media after TV icon Betty White's death on Friday, the star did not receive a COVID-19 booster three days before she died.

Posters on Twitter and Facebook shared an image containing a quote reading, “‘Eat healthy and get all your vaccines. I just got boosted today.’ - Betty White, Dec. 28th, 2021,” alongside a link to an article in Minnesota news outlet Crow River Media, titled, “Betty White: I’m lucky to still be in good health.”