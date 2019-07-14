Special Ops sergeant major who died in Afghanistan was from Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Army soldier who died Saturday in Afghanistan was identified Sunday as a 40-year-old from Texas.

Sgt. Maj. James G. “Ryan” Sartor was from Teague, Texas. He was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborn) based out of Fort Carson, Colorado.

“Ryan was a beloved warrior who epitomized the Quiet Professional. He led his Soldiers from the front and his presence will be terribly missed,” the group wrote on Facebook.

Sartor died from “enemy small arms fire” in Faryab Province, in northern Afghanistan, the Defense Department wrote in a release. According to the Army Times, he’s the 12th service member to have died this year in Afghanistan, and he will be posthumously awarded the Purple Heart Medal and Bronze Star Medal.