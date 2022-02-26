‘Sorry we’re not there with you’: Ukrainians in Austin rally again Saturday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Ukrainians who live in Austin while their home country is attacked by Russia gathered again at the Texas State Capital Saturday to protest the war.

“We are here supporting our friends and family who are currently fighting and hiding,” Inna Merryweather, a woman originally from Kyiv, said. “Trying to call them every hour make sure their status…that they’re safe.”

Merryweather’s brother is from Kyiv. He’s now stuck in Austin after visiting, she said.

“There is no way to go back, both airports are destroyed,” she explained.

The Merryweather family is not alone in watching the news overseas in horror, knowing family and friends are in harms way. Members of the Belarusian community in Austin were also at Saturday’s protest, standing with their Ukrainian neighbors.

Little girl protests Russian invasion of Ukraine. (KXAN photo/Mariano Garza)

“The first hit came on Wednesday night around 9:30 p.m. when we all heard this was actually happening, we never thought we’d get that far and after that we haven’t been sleeping,” Natalia, a woman from that Belarusian community, said at the protest.

“All we do is read the news and pray for our people in Ukraine and hope they’re okay,” she said. “But we know they’re not okay.”

Natalia added that the courage they’ve seen from their friends and the people of Ukraine has been inspiring and encouraging for her, watching from Texas.

“All the resistance and brave spirit and unity they have,” she added.