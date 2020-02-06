Report: Chinese doctor dies from coronavirus after his warning was deemed a ‘rumor online’

WUHAN, China (CNN/KXAN) — According to a CNN report, the Chinese doctor whose early warning about coronavirus made him a police target has died of the illness.

Doctor Li Wenliang tried to warn the public about the disease in December 2019, which he described as “SARS-like.” Police in Wuhan summoned him and accused him of “spreading rumors online” and “severely disrupting social order,” after he was questioned by a local health authority, the report says.

Li was hospitalized on Jan. 12 after he was thought to have contracted the illness from a patient. It was confirmed he had coronavirus on Feb. 1.