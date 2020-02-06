Live Now
Speaker Pelosi talks after Senate voted to acquit President Trump on both impeachment charges

Report: Chinese doctor dies from coronavirus after his warning was deemed a ‘rumor online’

International

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

WUHAN, China (CNN/KXAN) — According to a CNN report, the Chinese doctor whose early warning about coronavirus made him a police target has died of the illness.

Doctor Li Wenliang tried to warn the public about the disease in December 2019, which he described as “SARS-like.” Police in Wuhan summoned him and accused him of “spreading rumors online” and “severely disrupting social order,” after he was questioned by a local health authority, the report says.

Li was hospitalized on Jan. 12 after he was thought to have contracted the illness from a patient. It was confirmed he had coronavirus on Feb. 1.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss