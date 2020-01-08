Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce they will ‘step back as senior members of the Royal Family’

RABAT, MOROCCO – FEBRUARY 25: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk through the walled public Andalusian Gardens which has exotic plants, flowers and fruit trees during a visit on February 25, 2019 in Rabat, Morocco. (Photo by Facundo Arrizabalaga – Pool/Getty Images)

LONDON (KXAN) — The royal couple, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced Wednesday that they “intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent,” NBC reports.

In an Instagram post, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said, “after many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.”

They said as they make this new change in their lives they will continue to fully support Her Majesty the Queen.

“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity,” the couple wrote in their Instagram post.

