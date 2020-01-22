‘My best guy, best governor’: Abbott shares video of warm moment with Trump

DAVOS, Switzerland (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott has shared a personal moment between himself and President Donald Trump at the World Economic Conference in Switzerland.

Footage posted on Twitter by Abbott shows a warm embrace between the two men after Trump spots the Texas Governor on the other side of a rope line.

A candid moment with ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ as he departs the @WEF Conference in Davos. pic.twitter.com/Oxyl351QW9 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 22, 2020

As soon as the president sees the governor, he rushes towards him saying, “My best guy, best governor,” before pulling him in for a hug.

Introducing him as “the great Governor of Texas” and adding “there’s nobody like him,” Trump then offers Abbott a ride home on Air Force One.

Abbott tells the president that he is unable to accept the offer as he has to stay in Europe for a few more days.

The encounter happened just a matter of days after Trump visited Austin to speak at the American Farm Bureau Federation’s convention.

The governor has held a series of meetings about Texas’ economic growth during his stay in Switzerland.