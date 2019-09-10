Mexican national gets 6 years for selling heroin, fentanyl

International
Posted: / Updated:

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A Mexican national who pleaded guilty to trafficking 500,000 fatal doses of fentanyl has been sentenced to about six years in prison.

A statement from U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst says 53-year-old Pablo Vega-Ontanon was sentenced Monday to 74 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute heroin. He was also sentenced to five years of supervised release.

The statement says Vega-Ontanon was living in Georgia without proper documentation. It says Vega-Ontanon, Eder Ortega-Cassarubias and Eric Estudillo-Carrazco traveled to Mississippi to sell heroin to a confidential informant and were found with nine kilograms of heroin and one kilogram of fentanyl, which can produce 500,000 fatal doses.

Co-defendants Ortega-Cassarubias and Estudillo-Carrazco both pleaded guilty. Ortega-Cassarubias was sentenced to 127 months in prison and Estudillo-Carrazco will be sentenced in November.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss