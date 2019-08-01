Man in Germany fatally stabbed with ‘sword-like object’

BERLIN (AP) — A man has been fatally stabbed on a street in Stuttgart with a “sword-like object,” authorities said Thursday.

A 28-year-old man registered as a Syrian citizen who apparently had shared an apartment until recently with the 36-year-old victim was arrested, police and prosecutors said.

The stabbing Wednesday evening followed an argument between the two men. The perpetrator initially fled on a bicycle.

The suspect admitted to the killing in questioning, and the investigation so far suggests that the motive was related to his personal relationship with the victim, police and prosecutors said later in the day. They said there was no indications of an “Islamist or political background.”

A judge ordered the suspect to be held in custody on suspicion of murder pending possible formal charges.