Level-4 travel advisory: U.S. State Department says, ‘Do not travel to China’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday night, the U.S. Department of State announced it was increasing the travel advisory level for China to level-4 due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The department says that citizens should not travel to China due to the spread of the virus and the World Health Organization’s determination that the outbreak is a public health emergency of international concern.

.@StateDept is increasing the #China Travel Advisory to Level 4 – Do Not Travel. This is due to the spread of the novel #coronavirus throughout China & the @WHO determination that the outbreak constitutes a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. https://t.co/BIIUdavoP0 — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 31, 2020

Locally, while there have been a handful of scares, there have been zero confirmed cases of cold-like coronavirus in Texas.

Last week, a Texas A&M student was isolated due to suspected infection, but his test results came back negative. A student at Baylor was also monitored over the possibility of contraction, but those test results were also negative.

In response to the outbreak, the University of Texas also suspended undergraduate student travel to China, saying:

“Our top priority is to support the health, safety, and security of our community and remain vigilant during this evolving health crisis,” the university said in a press release. “We are prepared to make adjustments to our approach as circumstances warrant and are hopeful that conditions will improve for our activities to resume in China.”

Meanwhile, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport says it’s closely monitoring travel advisories and watching for the latest news from the Centers for Disease Control.

“Whether it is something involving diseases, we work hand in hand with all of our state, local, federal health officials on all of that,” ABIA’s Bryce Dubee told KXAN on Wednesday.

KXAN has reached out to ABIA and will update with their response once it’s received.