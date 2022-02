The coldest air since the historic winter storm a year ago will be blown in by winds gusting to 30 mph, creating frigid wind chill temperatures Thursday. By Thursday afternoon, wind chill readings will be in the 10s across the area. Friday morning, many actual low temperatures in the 10s are possible with single-digit wind chill readings, some even below zero degrees. This is borderline Wind Chill Advisory territory, and the National Weather Service is monitoring. See more about the wind chill temperature and a wind chill chart below.

The combination of wind and low temperatures in winter can be deadly. The wind chill index helps you determine when dangerous conditions develop that could lead to frostbite or hypothermia by taking into account heat loss from the human body to its surroundings during cold and windy weather.