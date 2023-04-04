MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say the killings of four men in the resort of Cancun are probably related to drug gang rivalries. The Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo on Tuesday blamed the killings on drug gang leader Hector Flores Aceves, known by his nickname “Pantera,” or the Panther.

The four dead bodies were found Monday in the city’s hotel zone near the beach as Cancun kicked off the Easter Week vacations, one of its busiest times of the year. The state is offering a $50,000 reward for Flores Aceves, saying he was involved in the killings. He has been sought since a series of killings at bars in Cancun in May 2022.