Skip to content
KXAN.com
Austin
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Report It
KXAN Live
Coronavirus
Local
Crime
Texas
Border Report
National News
Texas Politics
State of Texas
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Weird & Strange
Top Stories
FedEx driver helps customer by shoveling before delivery
Top Stories
TxDOT crews pre-treat bridges ahead of possibly icy weather ahead
Yeti responds to recent layoffs at south Austin facility
Infant in ICU after ingesting meth, couple arrested
Traffic stop leads to man suspected of running drugs, weapons for cartel
Weather
Forecast
Alerts
Allergy
Burn Bans
Lake Levels
Radar
Tropical
Rainfall Amounts
SatRad
Weather Blog
Weather Diary
Search Weather Diary
Sponsored WebCams
First Warning Weather University
Traffic
Low Water Crossings
Investigations
Accused Priests
Podcasts
A History of Mass Violence
Bargaining the Badge
Mayberry Texas
Oil Empire
Sports
Texas Longhorns
More Than the Score
High School Sports
2020 Olympics
Cowboys
The Big Game
Studio 512
512 Experts
Food
Fashion
Art
Simple Health
About KXAN Simple Health
About Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Contact Us
Work for Us
KXAN Internships
KXAN Connects: Marketing Agency
TV Schedule
KBVO
The CW Austin
Contests
Spirit of Caring
Search
Search
Search
Kenyan president says former president Daniel arap Moi has died
International
Posted:
Feb 3, 2020 / 09:56 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 3, 2020 / 09:56 PM CST
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan president says former president Daniel arap Moi has died.
Trending Stories
Sleep on a memory foam mattress? A Round Rock family has a warning
Wintry mix of sleet, snow flurries possible midweek
2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Texas A&M-Commerce residence hall
First Warning: Snow flurries and sleet possible midweek
Austin ISD begins screening students and staff for coronavirus
Don't Miss
Texas K-12 esports teams explode in popularity ahead of this week’s school tech convention
Favor debuts first Super Bowl commercial promoting free delivery of beer and wine
Mural of Kobe, Gigi Bryant restored after ‘rapist’ painted next to Kobe’s face
Level-4 travel advisory: U.S. State Department says, ‘Do not travel to China’
Current operators of Zilker Zephyr say goodbye after 22 years