AUSTIN (KXAN) — Data released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in late September reported violent crime rates rose during 2020, as property crimes and reported rapes declined nationally. FBI figures reported on Austin crime levels aligned with national trends.

In 2020, aggravated assault cases increased by 12.1% nationally, as murder and nonnegligent manslaughter cases grew 29.4%. Comparatively, burglaries declined 7.4%, larceny-thefts decreased 10.6% and the estimated number of rapes decreased 12% nationally.