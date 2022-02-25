How you can help displaced Ukrainians

Orphans at an Abundance International orphanage in Ukraine. A local Austin business man is helping the orphanage owner save his facilities, as Russia continues its attack on Ukraine. (Photo Courtesy Abundance International)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Russia’s attack on Ukraine intensifies, U.S. charity groups — and even Austinites — are stepping up humanitarian efforts.

In a press release Thursday, Save the Children, a global nonprofit, expressed concern for more than 400,000 children in Eastern Ukraine the group said to live in areas “at high risk of the direct impacts of the presence of soldiers and artillery, including being injured or killed by guns, landmines and explosive weapons, or being displaced from their homes.”

Save the Children said at least 100,000 kids and their families have already left their homes since Monday to shelter with others.

Spokesperson Claire Garmirian said the charity group has been working in Ukraine since 2014 and is “closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine and are ready to scale up our life-saving humanitarian support where it is safe to do so.

Adam Lyons, an Austin business consultant, has been trying to help one of his clients, Mark Edwards Davis, in Ukraine.

Davis’ nonprofit, Abundance International, has two orphanages in Ukraine.

Davis is worried that children at the orphanages, including 140 infants, will be cut off from food.

He’s also concerned about the safety of everyone, including himself and his 20 employees.

Orphans at an Abundance International orphanage in Ukraine. A local Austin business man is helping the orphanage owner save his facilities, as Russia continues its attack on Ukraine. (Photo Courtesy Abundance International)

How you can help

Charity Navigator lists their verified charities that have relief efforts in Ukraine.

The charities earned three and four-star ratings by the Navigator “by being financially efficient and transparent in their operations” and that the list will continue to be updated.

Here are some you can donate to with assurance your money will be in the right hands: