Here’s why journalists are using Kyiv instead of Kiev, and how to pronounce it

A view of Ukraine’s national flag waves above the capital with the Motherland Monument on the right, in Kyiv Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. Some airlines have halted or diverted flights to Ukraine amid heightened fears that an invasion by Russia is imminent despite intensive weekend talks between the Kremlin and the West. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s Kyiv (k’ev) not Kiev (key-ev).

In working to educate our viewers and readers about the attack of Ukraine by Russia, KXAN asked you to send your questions about the conflict.

One of the questions that emerged was from KXAN viewer Wendi, who asked, “When and why did the spelling of Kyiv change, and what is the correct pronunciation?”

Wendi is referring to the Russian spelling and pronunciation of Ukraine’s capital, Kiev. That was the version used widely in the English language when Ukraine was held by Russia.

But when Ukraine splintered from the Soviet Union in 1991 and became an independent country, it urged that its own spelling and pronunciation be used. That spelling and pronunciation is Kyiv (k’ev).

As Ukraine is independent, journalism groups like The Poynter Institute, a non-profit that helps advance best journalism practices and media ethics, urged journalists covering the current conflict to “avoid the Russian influence when describing geography.”

Because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, many national outlets, like NPR, have officially shifted to the Ukrainian spelling and pronunciation.

You’ll also hear our newsroom refer to Ukraine’s capital city as Kyiv (k’ev) — sounds sort of like Eve, with a ‘K.’

It’s the same reason many journalists say “Ukraine” and not “The Ukraine.” In an attempt to make Ukraine sound like a part of Russia, the government started calling Ukraine “The Ukraine” as though it were a region and not an independent country — similar to how Americans would say “The South.”