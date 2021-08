AUSTIN (Nexstar) — This week, Republican leaders raised the stakes for Texas House Democrats still breaking quorum. On Wednesday, the House Sergeant at Arms served civil arrest warrants to the offices of the 52 absent Democrats. On Friday, he went to the homes of members in the Austin area to serve those warrants.

As those first warrants were being delivered to Capitol offices, State Senators started debate on the bill that led Democrats to break quorum. Senate Democrats did not have the votes to stop the bill, but Sen. Carol Alvarado (D-Houston) made a marathon move to slow the progress to passage.