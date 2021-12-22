Greek TV comedian arrested over sex video allegations

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — A popular Greek TV comedian was arrested Wednesday following allegations that he posted sex videos of his former partners on the internet without their consent.

Police and court officials in the northern city of Thessaloniki said the 58-year-old man was taken into custody for alleged breaches of personal data protection laws. He was identified by Greek media as Stathis Panagiotopoulos, a member of the popular “Radio Arvyla” (Unconfirmed Rumors) show that has run on Greek private TV since 2008.

Panagiotopoulos was removed from the show earlier this month after a former partner alleged that he had posted online, without her consent, videos of them having sex. Another complaint followed, and the allegations led to a broad discussion in Greece about men publishing pornographic material without the consent of the women involved.

A judicial investigation was launched, and Greek police are seeking to establish whether the suspect could be linked to other sex videos posted online.