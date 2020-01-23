First space-baked cookies took 2 hours in experimental oven

In this photo made available by U.S. astronaut Christina Koch via Twitter on Dec. 26, 2019, she and Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano pose for a photo with a cookie baked on the International Space Station. Researchers want to inspect the handful of chocolate chip cookies baked by astronauts in a special Zero G oven. (NASA via AP)

(AP) — The results are finally in for the first chocolate chip cookie bake-off in space.

The space-baked cookies, which returned to Earth two weeks ago, look more or less normal. But the best ones required two hours of baking at the International Space Station last month.

It takes far less time on Earth, under 20 minutes. As for how the cookies taste, no one knows. Additional testing is required to determine whether the cookies — the first food baked in space from raw ingredients — are safe to eat.

The companies involved in the experiment are considering more food samples for the oven.