First pictures of coronavirus under microscope released

BEIJING (KXAN/NBC) — An image of the Coronavirus has been released by Chinese authorities that showcases the deadly virus.

The black-and-white photo was released Friday morning on China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention website. In a statement accompanying the photo, authorities say it was released in an effort to share resources that could help control the outbreak. As of Friday morning, 26 people had died and there was a total of 881 confirmed cases in China, as well as two in the United States.

The picture could help researchers who are trying to identify a potential Coronavirus case involving a Texas A&M student, which was documented after the patient had returned from Wuhan, China, and began showing the mild flu-like symptoms that are typical with the virus.

Samples of the student’s virus were sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta for testing Thursday, and results should be back within 24 hours.

The general public is encouraged to practice these preventive actions:

Everyone 6 months and older is encouraged to get a flu shot.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.

The World Health Organization has declared the new Coronavirus an emergency for China but stopped short of declaring the epidemic of international concern.