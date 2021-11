AUSTIN (KXAN) -- The US will restrict travel starting Monday to South Africa and several surrounding countries. The move comes just after the World Health Organization declared a new strain of COVID-19, named Omicron, to be a "variant of concern."

The travel restrictions will not impact US citizens with a negative COVID-19 test. In addition to South Africa, it applies to Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi.