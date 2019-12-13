EU chief Michel says summit leaders reach deal on climate neutrality by 2050.

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg on Friday asked young people to fight for their future in the next decade, as she joined a demonstration in the northern Italian city of Turin.

“Adults are behaving as if there’s no tomorrow,” Thunberg told young protesters at a Fridays for Future demonstration, the global movement inspired by her activism. “But there’s a tomorrow. We have to fight for that tomorrow as if our lives depend on that, because they do.”