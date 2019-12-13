Skip to content
KXAN.com
Austin
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Crime
Texas
Border Report
Rodney Reed
National News
Texas Politics
State of Texas
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Weird & Strange
Veterans Voices
CMA Awards
Report It
Top Stories
Police: Man says he’ll ‘slit people’s throats’ in bookstore, arrested for terroristic threats
Top Stories
‘I love Lydia:’ Cisco’s restaurant regulars thank waitress ahead of annual Christmas trip to Mexico
Cedar Park police investigating suspicious circumstances surrounding missing person
Two Dallas men plead guilty to using Grindr to target gay men for violent crimes
VIDEO: Quick thinking from Houston man save’s dog life after leash caught in elevator
Weather
Forecast
Alerts
Allergy
Burn Bans
Lake Levels
Radar
Tropical
Rainfall Amounts
SatRad
Weather Blog
Weather Diary
Search Weather Diary
Sponsored WebCams
First Warning Weather University
Traffic
Low Water Crossings
Investigations
Podcasts
A History of Mass Violence
Bargaining the Badge
Mayberry Texas
Oil Empire
Sports
The Big Game
More Than the Score
Texas Longhorns
High School Sports
Cowboys
Astros
Studio 512
Simple Health
About KXAN Simple Health
About Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Contact Us
Work for Us
KXAN Internships
TV Schedule
KBVO
The CW Austin
Contests
Home for the Holidays
Lone Star NYE 2020
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Geminid meteor shower will reach its peak Friday night
EU chief Michel says summit leaders reach deal on climate neutrality by 2050
International
Posted:
Dec 12, 2019 / 06:49 PM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 12, 2019 / 06:49 PM CST
EU chief Michel says summit leaders reach deal on climate neutrality by 2050.
Trending Stories
Mom and 2-week-old baby missing, last seen in South Austin
Woman wanted in connection to deadly north Austin robbery arrested
Two APD officers treated for ‘toxic exposure’ Friday morning
Cedar Park police investigating suspicious circumstances surrounding missing person
FROZEN: AISD announces schools that are overcapacity for 2020-21 school year
Don't Miss
UT student who’s deaf has trike stolen from outside dorm
Free senior brunch highlights ways to combat social isolation around holidays
World’s oldest married couple celebrate their 80th wedding anniversary
Six suspects arrested in San Marcos homicide in apartment parking lot
Trail of Lights brings dazzling gift to Austin for 55th time