Elon Musk says Starlink will not block Russian news outlets ‘unless at gunpoint’

In this file photo, Tesla head Elon Musk talks to the press as he arrives to to have a look at the construction site of the new Tesla Gigafactory near Berlin on September 03, 2020 near Gruenheide, Germany. Musk is currently in Germany where he met with vaccine maker CureVac on Tuesday, with which Tesla has a cooperation to build devices for producing RNA vaccines, as well as German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier yesterday. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Starlink will not block Russian news sources, despite getting requests from some governments, Elon Musk tweeted overnight.

“Starlink has been told by some governments (not Ukraine) to block Russian news sources,’ the tweet said. “We will not do so unless at gunpoint. Sorry to be a free speech absolutist.”

Musk then responded to a commenter challenging the move by saying: “All news sources are partially propaganda, some more than others.”

It comes after with Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Musk sent SpaceX’s Starlink broadband internet service to Ukraine at the request of its government.

While Ukrainians deal with Russian invasion on their streets, the combat has also knocked out much of the country’s connectivity.

“Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route,” Musk tweeted. A later update from Ukrainian officials showed those terminals did arrive.