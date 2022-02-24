Crowd rallies at Texas Capitol against Russian attack on Ukraine

A crowd of people rally at the Texas Capitol against Russia’s attack on Ukraine. (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A crowd of people demonstrated at the Texas Capitol on Thursday against Russia, following the country’s attack on Ukraine overnight.

The group was condemning Russian military aggression and calling for world leaders to “protect peace in Europe and the World.”

Russia launched the attack on Ukraine Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes.

According to experts from the University of Texas – Austin, Russian President Vladimir Putin has made it a priority to regain territory lost at the end of the Cold War.

Ukraine’s government said that Russian tanks and troops rolled across the border Thursday in a “full-scale war,” according to the Associated Press.

U.S. President Joe Biden met with his National Security Council in Washington, as well as counterparts from the Group of Seven allies to map out severe measures against Russia.

Biden announced tough sanctions and financial penalties against Russia.

The specific nature of the new round of sanctions was not immediately clear, but Biden indicated in a tweet Thursday that the G7 “agreed to move forward on devastating packages of sanctions and other economic measures.”

The president has made it clear that the U.S. would not go after Russia militarily.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.