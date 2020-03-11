Coronavirus outbreak officially a ‘pandemic,’ WHO urges countries to take action

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The World Health Organization officially labeled COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, as a pandemic.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who heads the U.N. agency, said the WHO is “deeply concerned by the alarming levels of spread and severity” of the outbreak. He also expressed concern about “the alarming levels of inaction.”

“We have, therefore, made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterized as a pandemic,” he said at a briefing in Geneva.

“All countries can still change the course of this pandemic. If countries detect, test, treat, isolate, trace and mobilize their people in the response,” Tedros said.

