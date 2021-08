AUSTIN (Nexstar) -- After a historic quorum-breaking effort by Texas House Democrats led to a nearly three-month stall on legislative action, the House is poised to finally debate the elections bill that catalyzed the standoff.

The Texas House of Representatives gaveled in at 10:45 a.m. Thursday and shortly after began debate on SB1, a bill Republicans say is needed for elections integrity and Democrats say will lead to voter suppression.