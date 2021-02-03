Canada designates the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity

International
Posted: / Updated:

TORONTO (AP) — Canada designates the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss