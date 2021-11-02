Bomb targeting security forces wounds 13 in Pakistan

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A roadside bomb injured 13 people Tuesday when it exploded near a vehicle carrying security forces in a bazaar in southwest Pakistan, police said.

The attack happened in the district of Kharan in the Baluchistan province, according to local police official Din Mohammad Hassani. Most of those injured are civilians.

He provided no further details and only said they transported the wounded persons to a hospital.

No one immediately claimed for the attack. In the past, similar assaults have been blamed on separatists and militant groups. Baluchistan is the scene of a long-running insurgency by Baluch secessionist groups that for decades have staged attacks mainly on security forces to press their demands for independence.

Pakistan insists it has quelled the insurgency, despite the ongoing violence.

Kharan is located 350 kilometers (210 miles) southwest of Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan.