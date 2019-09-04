Austin non-profit owner sending help to the Bahamas

ABACO ISLAND, BAHAMAS – SEPTEMBER 3: In this handout aerial photo provided by the HeadKnowles Foundation, damage is seen from Hurricane Dorian on Abaco Island on September 3, 2019 in the Bahamas. The massive, slow-moving hurricane which devastated parts of the Bahamas with Category 5 force winds and heavy rains is expected to now head northwest and travel parallel to Florida’s eastern coast, according to the National Weather Service. (Photo by the HeadKnowles Foundation via Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin non-profit owner is working to help those devastated by Hurricane Dorian in her home country.

Shameka Johnson is a native of the Bahamas. She founded LUP of Love, a non-profit that helps spread awareness about Lupus.

When her family and friends were hit by the hurricane, she decided she could use her platform to help raise support for them.

Johnson has set up a GoFundMe page through LUP of Love. She’s collecting donations for needed supplies and rebuilding efforts. As of Wednesday morning, Johnson said some of her team members are in the Bahamas surveying damage and helping with search and rescue efforts.

