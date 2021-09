AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the second straight week, Austin will be the site of some of the best matchups in the state.

On Thursday, an all-Leander showdown kicked off the week with drama and excitement. Vista Ridge rallied with a touchdown in the final two minutes to earn bragging rights over Leander High School. Desmonde Thomas connected with Tian Murray for a 36-yard score to lock up Vista Ridge’s first win of the season.