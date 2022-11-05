AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns finally got it done on the road and finished off a game in which they had a big lead early on Saturday.

The No. 24 Longhorns topped No. 13 Kansas State 34-27 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas behind an opportunistic defense and 209 rushing yards from bell cow running back Bijan Robinson.

KXAN’s Billy Gates and Jonathan Thomas break down the victory and what it means for the Longhorns moving forward as they navigate a difficult November schedule in hopes they can run the table and make it to the Big 12 Conference championship game.