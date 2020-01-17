Injured San Marcos police officer to throw out first pitch at Rangers game

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — San Marcos police officer Claudia Cormier, who lost her right leg when a drunk driver slammed into her patrol car in May, is being honored by the Texas Rangers baseball club.

Cormier will throw out the ceremonial first pitch April 10 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, according to a Facebook post from the Peace Officers’ Angels Foundation.

It’s law enforcement appreciation night at the ballpark that night, and the Rangers take on the Houston Astros, so hopefully the Astros will be discouraged from stealing signs with all the authorities in the park.