‘Infuriating’: Mom says Round Rock elementary school sent wrong kid home on bus

By the end of the school year, Round Rock ISD hopes to equip all buses with the SMART Tag system it’s piloting to keep track of students getting on and off buses. (KXAN Photo/Chris Davis)

The mix-up comes as Round Rock ISD pilots a new system to keep better track of kids getting on and off buses.

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — When her 1st-grader didn’t get off the bus one day last week, Amber Tipton started to panic.

“It was the scariest thing that I’ve ever gone through,” Tipton told KXAN. “All I could think about was, he’s 7, so he got off on the wrong stop and I have no idea where he’s at.”

After calling the school, she found out her son, Gunner Rex, was in the office at Callison Elementary School waiting to be picked up. An administrator told her a substitute teacher had mixed up her son with another little boy and sent him on the bus instead of Gunner.

She was relieved, but she said the administrator kept calling the situation a “minor” mistake.

“That was infuriating,” Tipton said, “because it’s a serious thing that should have never happened.”

A Round Rock ISD spokesperson said the district can’t talk about individual incidents like this due to privacy concerns, but mix-ups like this do happen.

“It’s been a security issue for a while that, hey, we need to know who gets on, who gets off, where they got on, where they got off,” said Tina Fausett, the district’s transportation director.

There are procedures in place, Fausett said, for what to do if a child is mistakenly put on a bus he or she shouldn’t be on. “Our process on that is to take them as soon as we can, depends on our route, back to the campus. And they’re safe from the time they get on until they get back to the campus.”

The district is piloting a program this year to use identification cards to keep better track of who’s getting on and off the bus and where.

