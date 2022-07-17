Daffodil is one dog of many at Austin Pets Alive with severe paw burns from extreme heat.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s relentless temperatures have been hard on several pets, and veterinarians across Central Texas said more animals are coming in with heat-related injuries.

One of those places seeing an increase was Austin Pets Alive!. Jasmine Hernandez said in her three years as the clinic’s manager, she’s never seen so many heat-related injuries.

As of July, Hernandez said she’s already treated more than 10 cases.

“With this 105 degree weather… it’s been an increase, definitely,” Hernandez said.

Austin Pets Alive! clinic manager Jasmine Hernandez said Daffodil is a stray dog at Austin Pets Alive. She came in with deep wounds on her paws because they were so severely burned. (KXAN Photo/Sarah Al-Shaikh)

Injuries vary all the way from paw burns to heat strokes. Hernandez said one dog she treated ended up dying from being out in the heat too long, succumbing to a coma and other severe symptoms.

Just a few miles away, Bluebonnet Animal Hospital is also seeing more heat-related injuries. Winston Smith, a veterinarian technician, said the hot concrete is like a stovetop.

“Just think about a dog walking on that. They also are just happy to be on the walk, so they don’t really notice it as much. But its definitely heating up that paw pad,” Smith said.

Both Hernandez and Smith recommended always checking your pets’ paws after going on a walk, and even shortening those walks outside.

“When you notice them panting a lot, excessive drooling, start to lie down and don’t want to get up — that is when you need to take them inside,” Hernandez said.

Both said these simple steps are crucial to your pet’s life in these summer months.

“They could die within a few minutes, which nobody wants that,” Smith said.

Smith and Hernandez suggested to spray rubbing alcohol on burnt paws, because it draws some of the heat out. When cooling down a pet, they advised placing a damp towel over them.

Pet owners are also recommended to research whether there’s toxic blue-green algae in local waterways before taking your pet to one of Austin’s many lakes. The toxic algae can be deadly for pets, and has been linked to several pet deaths over the past few years.